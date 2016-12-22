Classified Ad: 0000880346-01

Customer service orientated individual needed to join our Classified Sales Team. This is a full-time hourly plus commission position with benefits. Duties include; greeting walk in customers, answering phones, placing classified ads and obituary notices, as well as helping other departments as needed. Candidate must have HS diploma or equivalent, Computer skills and ability to work with little to no supervision. We are looking for a team player that is highly organized with strong communication skills and task oriented. If you feel you are the right candidate apply in person at Pahrump Valley Times, 1570 E Hwy 372, M - F between 9:00am 4:00pm NO PHONE CALLS Pre-Employment Drug Screen Equal Opportunity Employer