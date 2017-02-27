Classified Ad: 0000895044-01

BED & BREAKFAST CARETAKER COUPLE WANTED. Retired or semi-retired, non-smoking preferred. Must have breakfast cooking and handyman experience. Be willing and able to receive any tenant's complaints (simple fix-ups) 24/7. Must be a Pahrump resident. After 3 months of trial peiod, the couple will have the following perks: A residence with 2 bd 1 bath and full kitchen. No rent and free utilities. Free breakfast. A salary depending on experience and proven ability. For further info, come to K7 Bed & Breakfast in person. No telephone calls. Located at the corner of Hafen Ranch Road and Thousandaire Blvd.