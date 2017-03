PAHRUMP VALLEY RECYCLING Looking for a CDL Truck Driver. Must be able to drive A TRACTOR WITH AN END DUMP/TRAILER AND/OR A ROLL-OFF TRUCK. Please NO PHONE CALLS! Come fill out an application in person. When returning your application, you MUST HAVE a current DMV printout and a Current MEDICAL CARD! Your application will not be accepted without these items. Starting pay is $13-$15 per hour DOE. ALL LOCAL Driving. SOME WEEKENDS. DRUG TEST REQUIRED.