Classified Ad: 0000951553-01

START AN EXCITING NEW CAREER IN AUTOMOTIVE SALES!!! No Tricks! No Gimmicks! Just good old fashioned hard work & customer service. Little to no exp. necessary. Goal oriented with desire to achieve great success. Professional appearance. Able to use computers. Highly motivated. Our sales people make as much as $100K per year. They get 2 weeks vacation per year, medical and dental ins. We are prepared to train the right person and pay a salary during the training process. To be considered, please send your resume to jesusio@hotmail.com or drop off at one of our 2 locations. Saitta Trudeau, 775-727-0102