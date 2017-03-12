Classified Ad: 0000897156-01

Case No. CV38141 Dept. No. 1 IN THE FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF NEVADA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NYE In the Matter of the Guardianship of: BRANDY MAY PATTON, Minor, AMENDED CITATION TO APPEAR AND SHOW CAUSE Date of Hearing: April 25, 2017 Time of Hearing: 9:00 a.m. TO: KRISTIN TORDOFF, SOCIAL WORKER FOR THE STATE OF NEVADA, DIVISION OF CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICES, Petitioner; TO: TINA D. BURTON, natural mother of the proposed ward; TO: JERRY LEE PATTON, legal father of the proposed ward; TO: ROBERT LEWAYNE PATTON, proposed Co-Guardian; TO: HEATHER NOEL RODRIGUEZ, proposed Co-Guardian. YOU ARE HEREBY CITED and required to appear before a Judge of this Court at the date, time and place specified below and to show cause, if any, why BRANDY MAY PATTON should not be declared in need of a guardian for her person and to further show cause, if any, why ROBERT LEWAYNE PATTON and HEATHER NOEL RODRIGUEZ, Co-Guardians should not be appointed Guardians of the person of BRANDY MAY PATTON. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that the Guardian will have the management and control of BRANDY MAY PATTON'S person. You have a right to appear at the hearing, the right to oppose this Petition at the hearing and the right to be represented by an attorney. If BRANDY MAY PATTON is unable to retain an attorney, the Court may appoint one for her. THIS CITATION is based upon the verified Petition for Appointment of Guardian filed by Petitioner, KRISTIN TORDOFF, Social Worker, State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family Services, and upon Order of this Court. NOTE: The Proposed Ward, Proposed Guardian and Petitioner need to appear at the scheduled hearing; all other interested parties do not need to appear unless they wish to enter an objection. DATE AND TIME OF COURT APPEARANCE: TUESDAY, the 25th day of April, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., Department 1, DISTRICT COURT, 1520 E. Basin Avenue, Pahrump, Nevada 89060. DATED this 8th day of February, 2017. SANDRA MERLINO, Nye County Clerk /s/RACHEL ALDANA, Deputy Clerk Submitted by: ADAM PAUL LAXALT, Attorney General /s/SHANNON C. RICHARDS Deputy Attorney General 555 E. Washington Ave., #3900 Las Vegas, NV 89101 Telephone: (702) 486-3127 Fax: (702) 486-3871 Email: Srichards@ag.nv.gov Attorneys for Petitioner, KRISTIN TORDOFF PUBLISH: PUBLISH: Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29, 2017.