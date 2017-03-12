Classified Ad: 0000897352-01

APN: 040-502-15 16-1104-FCL NV16 Dated: 02/28/2017 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 8, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY. A Public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, authorized to do business in this state will be held on the date set below, of all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. Said sale will be made, but without covenant, or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest from August 1, 2016, as provided in said note, fees, charges, advances, if any, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the date of the Sale. All right, title and interest now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the Property situated in the County of Nye, Nevada, described as: Lot Six (6) in Block two (2) of CALVADA VALLEY UNIT NO. 4-A, as shown by map thereof recorded February 5, 1971 in the Office of the County Recorder of Nye County, Nevada under File No. 22086, Nye County, Nevada Records. Excepting Therefrom all oil, gas and mineral rights, if any. Together with all improvements thereon and all appurtenances belonging thereto and all revisions, remainders, rents, issues and profits thereof. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: Wesley K. Varden and Kelly M. Varden Duly Appointed Trustee: Nevada Trust Deed Services. Recorded: January 13, 2016 Book No. NA Document No.: 847779 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Nye County, Nevada. DATE OF SALE: March 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PLACE OF SALE: Front Entrance, Nye County Courthouse, 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, Nevada 89049. Amount of unpaid Principal Balance: $18,005.67 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2901 Ponderosa Avenue, Pahrump, NV 89048. APN: 040-502-15 Said sale will be made (without covenant, or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances) to pay the unpaid balance of said note, to wit: $18,005.67 with interest as in said note provided, advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, charges and expenses of the Trustee created by said Deed of Trust will be additional. This property is sold as-is, lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. DATED: February 28, 2017. Nevada Trust Deed Services, 376 E Warm Springs Rd. #140, Las Vegas, NV, 89119 /s/ Denise Crary, Foreclosure Officer PUBLISH: Mar. 8, 15, 22, 2017.