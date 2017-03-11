Classified Ad: 0000897430-01

Case No. CV38404 Dept. 2 IN THE FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF NEVADA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NYE In the Matter of Application of: CODY MICHAEL BOYKIN, For a Change of Name. NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CODY MICHAEL BOYKIN has on the 16th day of February, 2017, filed a Petition addressed to the above-entitled Court, praying that said Court enter its Order changing Petitioner's name from CODY MICHAEL BOYKIN TO CODY MICHAEL MURPHY. Hearing of this Petition has been set for the 17th of April, 2017, in the above-entitled Court at the hour of 9:00 a.m. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any person having objections to the changing of Petitioner's name, as aforesaid, shall file written objection with the above-entitled court with ten (10) days after date of the last publication of this Notice. SANDRA L. MERLINO NYE COUNTY CLERK By: /s/Veronica Aguilar, Deputy PUBLISH: Mar. 8, 15, 22, 2017.