Classified Ad: 0000897442-01

APN No.: 039-401-12 T.S. No. 15-37636 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/23/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. TRUSTOR: RICHARD N RONGA, AN UNMARRIED MAN AND MATTHEW P RONGA, AN UNMARRIED MAN, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Sables LLC, a Nevada Limited Liability Company Recorded 9/30/2008 as Instrument No. 716457 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Nye County, Nevada, Described as follows: LOT TWO HUNDRED TWENTY-TWO (222) BLOCK SIXTEEN (16) OF CALVADA VALLEY UNIT NO. 8A, AS SHOWN BY MAP THEREOF RECORDED APRIL 5, 1971 AS FILE NO. 23255, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF NYE COUNTY, NEVADA. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL OF ITS RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN AND TO ALL OF THE MINERALS, INCLUDING GAS, COAL, OIL AND OIL SHALES AS DISCLOSED BY DEED RECORDED JANUARY 10, 1961 IN BOOK 43, PAGE 374, OFFICIAL RECORDS, NYE COUNTY, NEVADA. Date of Sale: 3/30/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO THE NYE COUNTY COURTHOUSE 101 RADAR ROAD, TONOPAH, NV Estimated Sale Amount: $139,578.77. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 20 W TONOPAH TRAIL PAHRUMP, NV 89048 A.P.N. No.: 039-401-12 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Date: 3/2/2017. Sables LLC, a Nevada Limited Liability Company, c/o Zieve Brodnax & Steele, 3753 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 200, Las Vegas, Nevada 89169. Phone: (702) 948-8565 Sale Information: (888) 632-4482 or www.realtybid.com For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (877) 518-5700 Ashley Walker, Trustee Sale Officer. A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State of CALIFORNIA County of ORANGE On, before me, JACLYN MARIE POWELL Notary Public, personally appeared Ashley Walker who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. JACLYN MARIE POWELL, Signature of Notary THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 21656 PUBLISH: Mar. 8, 15, 22, 2017.