Classified Ad: 0000897470-01

BEFORE THE NEVADA TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY NOTICE OF APPLICATION Aspen Moving Co., L.L.C. has filed an application, designated as Docket 17-03006 with the Nevada Transportation Authority ("Authority") for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity ("CPCN") to operate as a household goods mover within Clark and Nye Counties, Nevada. The application was filed pursuant to Chapter 706 of the Nevada Revised Statutes ("NRS") and the Nevada Administrative Code ("NAC"). Under NRS 706.151, the Authority has legal jurisdiction and authority over this matter.The application is on file and available for viewing at the office of the Authority, 2290 South Jones Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas, Nevada 89146.Persons with a direct and substantial interest in the filing may file Petitions for Leave to Intervene at the Authority's office. Such Petitions must conform to the Authority's regulations and must be filed on or before April 3, 2017. Interested persons may submit Protests for filing at the Authority's office. Protests must conform to the Authority's regulations. Other written comments may also be submitted for filing. By the Authority, /s/Liz Babcock, CPA, Applications Manager Dated: March 3, 2017 Las Vegas, Nevada PUBLISH: Mar. 8, 2017.