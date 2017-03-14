Classified Ad: 0000898114-01

APPLICATION FOR WATER NO. 86944 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on the 21st day of February Warren Akop and Oji Akop Nazari of Tujunga, California made application to the State Engineer of Nevada for permission to change the point of diversion, place and manner of use of 0.0393 c.f.s., 12.9 a.f.a, a portion of water heretofore appropriated under Permit 14480, Certificate 5047. Water will be diverted from an underground source at a point located within the NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 12, T21S, R53E, MDB&M, or at a point from which the NE corner of said Section 12 bears N 05 degrees 29 minutes E., a distance of 1,020.0 feet (approx. 7 miles S of Pahrump, Nevada). Water will be used for irrigation and domestic purposes from January 1st to December 31st of each year. The existing point of diversion was located within the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 17, T20S, R53E, MDB&M, or at a point from which the SE corner of said Section 17 bears S 66 degrees 45 minutes 31 seconds E., a distance of 2,945.05 feet. Water was used for irrigation and domestic purposes from February 1st to December 1st of each year. Jason King, P.E. State Engineer JK/ls PUBLISH: Mar. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2017.