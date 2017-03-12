Classified Ad: 0000898116-01

DISTRICT COURT NYE COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Estate of: BRUCE W. PENNINGTON II, Deceased CASE NO. PR7553 DEPT NO. 1 NOTICE TO CREDITORS (90 Day Notice) NOTICE is hereby given that on the hearing held on the 13th day of December 2016, the above mentioned Court appointed Petitioner CYNTHIA PENNINGTON as Administrator. All creditors having claims against the Estate are required to file their claims, with supporting documentation attached, with the Clerk of the Court, 1520 East Basin, Pahrump, Nevada 89060 within 90 days after the mailing or the first publication (as the case may be) of the Notice. Dated this 1st day of March, 2017. /s/Jonathon K. Nelson, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 12836 CHRISTOPHER R. ALDERMAN, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 13061 J.K. NELSON LAW 41 N. Hwy 160, Suite 8 Pahrump, NV 89060 775-727-9900 PUBLISH: Mar. 10, 17, 24, 2017.