Classified Ad: 0000898141-01

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF NYE COUNTY ORDINANCE NO. 513 Bill No. 2017-04 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Nye County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting held on the 7th day of March, 2017, adopted Nye County Ordinance No. 513, entitled: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 15 OF THE NYE COUNTY CODE BY ADDING CHAPTER 15.25, ESTABLISHING PROVISIONS FOR STREET NAMING AND PROPERTY NUMBERING WITHIN NYE COUNTY; EXCLUDING THE BOUNDARIES OF AMARGOSA, BEATTY, DUCKWATER INDIAN RESERVATION, GABBS, HADLEY, MANHATTAN, PAHRUMP REGIONAL PLANNING DISTRICT AND TONOPAH. Copies of the Ordinance are available for public inspection at the offices of the Nye County Clerk, 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, Nevada. Commissioners voting in favor of the Ordinance: Schinhofen, Koenig, Wichman, Borasky, Cox Commissioners voting against the Ordinance: Ø Commissioners absent: Ø Commissioners abstaining: Ø This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the 27 day of March, 2017, and only after publication once a week for a period of two (2) weeks in a newspaper of general circulation within Nye County, Nevada. /s/ Kelly L. Sidman, Deputy Clerk Sandra L. Merlino, Nye County Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Board Nye County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Provider. PUBLISH: Mar. 10, 17, 2017.