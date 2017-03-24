Classified Ad: 0000899495-01

APN: 027-491-32 & 027-491-31 16-1110-FCL NV16 Dated: 03/14/2017 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED June 27, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY. A Public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, authorized to do business in this state will be held on the date set below, of all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. Said sale will be made, but without covenant, or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest from June 6, 2008, as provided in said note, fees, charges, advances, if any, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the date of the Sale. All right, title and interest now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the Property situated in the County of Nye, Nevada, described as: The West Half (W1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 52 East. Said land is now described as follows: PARCEL 1: Commonly known as the Northerly fifty (50.00) acres of land within the West One Half (W1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 52 East, M.D.B. & M., more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the West Quarter corner of said Section 1; Thence South 88°45'18" East, along the East/West Centerline thereof, 1333.23 feet to the Northeast corner of aforesaid West One Half (W 1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 1; Thence South 00°08'42" West, along the East line thereof, 1629.48 feet to the Southeast corner thereof; Thence departing said East line, North 89°32'01" West, a distance of 1325.56 feet to the Southwest corner thereof; Thence North 00°06'50" West, along the Westerly line of said Section 1, 1647.65 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above legal description is a metes and bounds description and was obtained from a Grant, Bargain and Sale Deed recorded October 12, 2016 as File No. 753107, Nye County, Nevada Records. PARCEL 2: That portion of the West Half (W1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 52 East, M.D.B. & M., more particularly described as follows: Parcel 2 of that certain Record of Survey for a Boundary line adjustment recorded October 12, 2010 in the Office of the County Recorder of Nye County, Nevada as File No. 753106, Nye County, Nevada Records. Together with all improvements thereon and all appurtenances belonging thereto and all revisions, remainders, rents, issues and profits thereof. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: 163 Pahrump Valley, LLC Duly Appointed Trustee: Nevada Trust Deed Services. Recorded: June 29, 2006 Book No. NA Document No.: 661804 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Nye County, Nevada. DATE OF SALE: April 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PLACE OF SALE: Front Entrance, Nye County Courthouse, 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, Nevada 89049. Amount of unpaid Principal Balance: $1,340,000.00 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3870 W Irene St and 3871 W Mesquite Ave, Pahrump, NV 89060. Said sale will be made (without covenant, or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances) to pay the unpaid balance of said note, to wit: $1,340,000.00 with interest as in said note provided, advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, charges and expenses of the Trustee created by said Deed of Trust will be additional. This property is sold as-is, lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. DATED: March 14, 2017. Nevada Trust Deed Services, 376 E Warm Springs Rd. #140, Las Vegas, NV, 89119 /s/ Denise Crary, Foreclosure Officer PUBLISH: Mar. 17, 24, 31, 2017.