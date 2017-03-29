Classified Ad: 0000900354-01

DISTRICT COURT NYE COUNTY, NEVADA In The Matter of the Estate of MARIO RODRIGUES, Deceased. Case No. PR7950 Dept. No. 2 NOTICE TO CREDITORS (60 Day Notice) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and qualified by the above-entitled Court on the 6th day of March, 2017 as Personal Representative of the Estate of MARIO RODRIGUES, deceased. All creditors having claims against the Estate are required to file their claims, with supporting documentation attached, with the Clerk of the Court, 1520 E. Basin Avenue, Ste. 108, Pahrump, Nevada 89060 within 60 days after the mailing or the first publication of this Notice. Dated this 13th day of March, 2017. /s/GINGER L. STUMNE, Personal Representative. c/o Nye County Public Administrator's Office, 250 N. Highway 160, Ste. 7, Pahrump, Nevada 89060 Submitted by: /s/GORDON E. BYWATER, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 00168 STEPHENS, GOURLEY & BYWATER 3636 North Rancho Drive Las Vegas, Nevada 89130 Attorney for Personal Representative, Ginger L. Stumne PUBLISH: Mar. 22, 29, Apr. 5, 2017.