Classified Ad: 0000901057-01

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE File No. 7431.20735 Title Order No. NXNV-0230451 MIN No. 100107311133600412 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/20/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in §5102 to the Financial code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. Trustor(s): Arthur K. Weideman, a widower, Recorded: 12/30/11, as Instrument No. 778075 and modified by agreement recorded on 9/1/2015 as Doc #835849, of Official Records of Nye, Nevada. Date of Sale: 04/25/17 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: Front Entrance of the Nye County Courthouse, 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049 Tonopah, NV The purported property address is: 4121 NORTH MAJESTIC VIEW, PAHRUMP, NV 89060-1588 Legal Description: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust. APN: 027-733-28 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is . If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The undersigned hereby affirms that there is no Social Security number contained in this document. Sale Information website: www.Northwesttrustee.com or USA-Foreclosure.com Reinstatement and Pay-Off Requests: (866) 387-NWTS Date: NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee Sinuon Seng, Authorized Signatory 2121 Alton Parkway, Suite 110, Irvine, CA 92606 THIS OFFICE IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. WEIDEMAN, ESTATE OF ARTHUR K FILE # 7431.20735 PUBLISH: Mar. 24, 31, Apr. 7, 2017.