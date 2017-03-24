Classified Ad: 0000901287-01

FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT NYE COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Estate of CHRISTINE THERESA WEIR aka CHRISTINE T. WEIR, Deceased. CASE NO.: PR 7937 DEPT. NO.: 1 NOTICE OF HEARING ON AMENDED PETITION FOR SUMMARY ADMINISTRATION AND FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Petitioners JIM WEIR, CAROLE WEIR-SPOONER and DIANE WEIR, by and through their attorneys, Gwen Rutar Mullins, Esq. and Wade B. Gochnour, Esq., of the law firm of HOWARD & HOWARD ATTORNEYS PLLC, filed with the Court an Amended Petition for Summary Administration and for Issuance of Letters of Administration ("Petition"); that a hearing on the Petition is scheduled for the 18th day of April 2017, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., in Department 1 of the above-entitled court, which is located at 1520 E. Basin Avenue, Suite 105, Pahrump, Nevada 89060. Further details concerning this Petition, and any supplements filed, can be obtained by reviewing the Court file at the Office of the Nye County Clerk, or by contacting the Petitioners or the attorney for the Petitioners whose name, address, and telephone number is: Gwen Rutar Mullins, Esq., of the law firm of HOWARD & HOWARD ATTORNEYS PLLC, 3800 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Ste. 1000, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89169, telephone number (702) 257-1483. All persons interested in the Estate are notified to appear and show cause why the Petition should not be granted. DATED this 6th day of March 2017. HOWARD & HOWARD ATTORNEYS PLLC /s/GWEN RUTAR MULLINS, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 3146 WADE B. GOCHNOUR, ESQ. Nevada Bar No. 6314 3800 Howard Hughes Parkway, Ste. 1000 Las Vegas, Nevada 89169 Petitioners Jim Weir, Carol Weir-Spooner and Diane Fletcher PUBLISH: Mar. 24, 29, Apr. 5, 2017.