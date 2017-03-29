Classified Ad: 0000901771-01

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE NDSC File No. : 16-40533-WF-NV Title Order No. : 61601920 APN No. : 040-502-15 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/02/2005 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY; IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that National Default Servicing Corporation as trustee (or successor trustee, or substituted trustee), pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Wesley K. Varden and Kelly M. Varden, husband and wife, as joint tenants, dated 03/02/2005 and recorded 03/09/2005 as Instrument No. 617734 (or Book, Page) and Re-Recorded on 11/20/2015 as Instrument No. 845141 (or Book, Page) for the reason of 'To add the legal description' of the Official Records of Nye County, State of NV, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 12/21/2016 as Instrument No. 864080 (or Book , Page ) of said Official Records. Date and Time of Sale: 04/18/2017 at 11:00 AM. Place of Sale: At the front entrance to the County Courthouse located at 101 Radar Rd., Tonopah, NV 89049. Property will be sold at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash (in the forms which are lawful tender in the United States, payable in full at time of sale), all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, in the property situated in said County and State: LOT SIX (6) IN BLOCK TWO (2) OF CALVADA VALLEY UNIT NO. 4A, AS SHOWN BY MAP THEREOF RECORDED FEBRUARY 5, 1971 AS DOCUMENT NO. 22086, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF NYE COUNTY, NEVADA. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL OF ITS RIGHT, TITLE, AND INTEREST IN AND TO ALL OF THE MINERALS, INCLUDING GAS, COAL, OIL AND OIL SHALES AS DISCLOSED BY DEED RECORDED JANUARY 10, 1961 IN BOOK 43, PAGE 374, OFFICIAL RECORDS, NYE COUNTY, NEVADA. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2901 South Ponderosa Avenue Pahrump, NV 89061. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The amount of the unpaid principal balance and accrued interest of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publications of the Notice of Sale is $73,185.20. The opening bid at the time of the sale may be more or less than this amount depending on the total indebtedness owed and /or the fair market of the property. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier's checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee's Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, in an "as is" condition, without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, plus fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and Buyer waives the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at this sale and signing said receipt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Date: 03/22/2017 National Default Servicing Corporation 7720 N. 16th Street, Suite 300 Phoenix, AZ 85020 602-264-6101 Sales Line : 714-730-2727 Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales By: Zahara Joyner, Trustee Sales Representative A-4613876 PUBLISH: Mar. 29, Apr. 5, 12, 2017.