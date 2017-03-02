Annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday

The Nye County Republican Central Committee will hold its annual Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday, March 4.

The event will take place at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, 301 Leslie St. in Pahrump. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.

This year’s keynote speaker Niger Innis, a national spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality, will address the audience.

Other elected Republican officials will also attend the event, according to the press release.

Tickets are $65 per person, which includes dinner, entertainment, raffles and an auction. Call 775-764-1954 to reserve a ticket.