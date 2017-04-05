Posted 

Beatty VFW shoot raises money for community fund

Dan Anderson of Beatty takes careful aim with his rifle at the fall VFW shoot. The money raised by the VFW goes back to the community.

Vern Hee / Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olson left, checks out his rifle before he shoots his winning shots, while Dan Anderson gets ready to shoot.

Vern Hee / Pahrump Valley Times An unknown pistol shooter takes aim and shoots at the old range of 50 yards. This spring the range changes to 25 yards. A little bit closer.

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

Calling all shooters. Get that aim steady and get ready to shoot it out in Beatty.

The second annual Spring Beatty Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12108 Rifle and Pistol Shoot is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at the Beatty shooting range off Airport Road.

The event is organized by Judge Advocate and Chairman of the Housing Committee Karl Olson. The VFW will give away a grand prize, valued at $560, a Ruger rifle.

“Our last shoot we had over 50 competitors and it was a complete success,” Olson said. “This spring we will change the shooting range for the pistol to 25 yards.”

People are wondering if Karl will be shooting in the competition since he won in November.

“I won’t do it, so my buddy can win,” Olson said smiling. “Also, on winning the rifle, because people are coming from other states for this event, we decided you can opt to have a gift certificate in the amount of $560 in lieu of the rifle to save us paperwork.”

The competition will be made up of three types of events.

The first type is a rifle shoot consisting of 200-yard, 300-yard and 500-yard distances. For a $25 entry fee you get three shots at each distance. The individual high score takes the entry fee pot, which is limited to five-and four-person teams.

The second contest is a rifle shoot at 100 yards at all positions, but prone will be allowed.

A third event is a 25-yard shoot. For the second and third events, you will win a $15 gift certificate at Smith’s.

Finally, $2 raffle tickets are available.

Olson said the proceeds will go to the VFW community fund, which is used to help people in the community in need. For more information contact 775-553-9312.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com