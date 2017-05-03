Business Profile: Heather Williams

Heather Williams

At Peace Massage

775-513-5916

Background: “I wanted a career in which I could help people both physically and emotionally and so I took up massage.”

Years in business: 11

Age: 29

Something personal: “In my free time, I love spending time with my family, dancing, reading, and traveling.”

Business climate: “I am very thankful for my work in our town. I have 11 years’ worth of various certifications, and I am fortunate to be able to utilize a number of them regularly. I get the opportunity to work with great people and my job is always different in one way or another. The minimal drive time living in a smaller town is great, too! I would love to meet new clients who could use pain relief or relaxation!”

