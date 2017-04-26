Business profile: Riley Trombley

Riley Trombley

CrossFit Land Mine

1375 State St., Suite 1 (new location)

775-283-8771

Age: 22

Years in Business: “I have been training both as an athlete and as a trainer for six years and going. I brought CrossFit to our community of Pahrump late in the year of 2015.”

Background: “I have several certifications ranging from kids to senior fitness and everything in between. I have worked with hundreds of athletes ranging from all different athletic backgrounds and abilities.

“What do you get from working out in a general gym? A membership to use the equipment in an environment which is everything but motivational. CrossFit Land Mine is built around you the “athlete.” Every day in every session. We strive to give you the best experience possible with knowledgeable coaching in a semi-personal training environment.”

Personal: “I love competing in CrossFit, hiking and rock climbing.”

Business Climate: “We are not a normal gym. You won’t find this facility full of machines. Machines are meant to isolate muscle groups and never train the areas equally and in turn, this causes imbalances in our functional movements and mobility. In a CrossFit gym, you are always under guidance with a knowledgeable coach who will work with you at whatever level you are currently at. We start off with a free movement assessment intro class to see where your strengths and weaknesses are. From there we work toward building goals to get you where you want to be and check in with you periodically to hold you to them. “

Note: The business profile is a free service that the Pahrump Valley Times provides to the business community. If you would like to be profiled, contact Vern Hee atvhee@pvtimes.com or call 775-727-5102, ext. 13.