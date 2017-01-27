Classical pianist Pierce Kagari Emata to perform in Pahrump on Saturday

A true musical virtuoso has scheduled a special concert performance in Pahrump on Saturday.

Pianist Pierce Kagari Emata presents his popular “Concerts &Conversation” series, performing classical works by composers from George Gershwin, Frédéric Chopin, and Claude Debussy.

Emata will also perform works by jazz pianist Bill Evans and Grammy Award-winning musician, composer, producer and engineer, Michael Colina.

The concert, sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints church at 5461 Manse Road, near the intersection of Hafen Ranch Road.

Admission is $10 per person, while students are free with a paid adult admission.

The program begins at 7 p.m.

“Concerts &Conversation brings a refreshing redefinition of the typical classical music concert by blending a solo concert with an entertaining and informal commentary about the music, composers, and the creative forces surrounding both,” said Andrew Barnum, music director for the Pahrump Arts Council. “Mr. Emata establishes a close rapport with his audience in this unique performance style.”

Barnum also noted Emata originally created Concerts &Conversation back in 1985 through an Individual Artist Fellowship awarded by the Indiana Arts Commission.

“Concerts &Conversation has both entertained and informed infrequent concertgoers as well as avid music lovers throughout the Midwest and western U.S. The Touring Arts Programs of several state arts commissions have sponsored the program and excerpts have been broadcast over Nevada and South Dakota public radio,” Barnum noted. “He also has received two Jackpot Project grant awards from the Nevada Arts Council.”

As a resident of Las Vegas, Emata teaches on the summer piano faculty at the world-renowned Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan, drawing upward of 2,700 students from 50 countries each year.

Additionally, Emata earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana University, where he also coached with international concert pianists Alfonso Montecino, John Ogdon and Gyorgy Sebok.

Emata has also coached with Istvan Nadas, as well as John Simms of the University of Iowa.

He is in regular demand as a competition judge in addition to his concert performances and instruction.

Prior to the Saturday evening performance, Emata will visit students and faculty at Manse Elementary School today, followed by a 45-minute workshop in Amargosa Valley beginning at 1 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Pahrump Arts Council at 775-751-6776.

