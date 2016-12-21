Community Assistance

Free clothing

Donations accepted at any of these locations:

• No to Abuse: Nevada Outreach Training Organization, 621 S. Blagg Road, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nye County School District: Linda Fitzgibbons, 2200 S. Mt. Charleston West, call 727-1875, limited children’s clothing.

• Path of Hope, 781 West St., Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pregnancy assistance

• The location for First Choice Pregnancy Center is 1601 E. Basin Avenue, Suite 303, east of Highway 160. Please call 775-751-2229 for information or appointment.

Free pregnancy tests and peer counseling; help with emergency baby food, diapers, baby furniture, baby and maternity clothes.

Thrift stores

• Cancer Victims Thrift Store, 641 West St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

• Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, 240 Dahlia, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

• West Star Ranch Thrift Store, 780 Manse Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday.

Food banks

• Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, Friday, 10 a.m.

• Salvation Army, 240 S. Dahlia St. (behind Walmart), Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., call 727-5093 for appointment for food box (one box per month).

• Joy Divine Church, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to noon. Hot luncheon served on Fridays, 11 a.m. to noon, 1161 S. Loop Road. Contact Pastor Jim Horvath, Cell 775-751-0919.

• Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson, 8 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 727-5384.

• Oasis Outreach, 1061 E. Second St., Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 7 to 7:30 a.m., perishable foods. Sign in Thursdays only.

• Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372, Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon, 727-6767.

• Path of Hope Ministry (New Hope Fellowship), 781 West St., Wednesday, Summer hours: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., drive through, bring containers. 751-1867.

• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 4651 Homestead Road, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, veterans only, 727-6072.

• Welfare Center, 1840 Pahrump Valley Blvd., Monday - Friday (excluding holidays), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., apply for food stamps.