Community Calendar • Jan. 18-24

Today
Bible study — 7 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, Highway 160 and Fehrs Way. Classes for all ages.
Adult Bible Study — 6 p.m., The Way Baptist Fellowship, 1620 Charleston Park, 727-5242.
Awana Club — 6:00-7:30 p.m., the Pahrump Community Church has an ongoing club for pre-school through high school, 1061 E. Wilson Road. Call church office at 727-5384, ask for Commander Caleb Walker for more information.
Family night — 6 p.m., The Way Baptist Fellowship, 1620 Charleston Park, 727-5242.
Bible study — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Church of the Harvest, 1670 W. Vondell St., 751-2011.
Adult bereavement support group — 10 a.m., Nathan Adelson Hospice, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suite A/B. Call 751-6700.
Women’s Home League — 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 721 S. Buol Lane.
Wednesday services — 7 p.m., South Valley Southern Baptist Church, Homestead Road and Kellogg Road.
Adult Bible study – 6:30 p.m., Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, 727-9183.
At the Cross Youth Ministry — 6:30-8 p.m., for all junior high and high school students, Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, 727-9183.
Prayer meeting, 7 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 3651 Homestead Road, 537-1587.
Women at Prayer Bible study — 9:30 a.m., Pahrump Community Church, Earl Hatfield room.
Bible study — 6:30 p.m., Shadow Mountain Christian Fellowship, 1500 S. Red Butte St., 751-7623.
Wednesday Night Service – 6:30 p.m., New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street, 751-1867.
LDS Pahrump Homeschoolers — meeting for field trips, co-ops, social activities and more. Call Veronica at 751-9324 or Jeanette at 751-2958 for places and times.
TOPS NV No. 116 — 4:45 p.m., Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road, call Teresa, 751-2836.
TOPS NV No. 117 — 8 a.m., Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road, call Judy, 209-2753.
Caregiver support group, Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada, Suite A, 3 p.m., 727-7000.
Bereavement support group, Creekside Hospice, 2200 Calvada, Suite A, 3 p.m., 727-7000.
Nurturing parenting class — 1-3 p.m., Family to Family Connection, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.
Worship service — 6 p.m., Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, 910-9995.
Co-ed Bible study — 5:30 p.m., Heritage Bible Church, 3061 E. Heritage Drive (at the white cross on Homestead Road and Heritage Drive).
Adult Bible study – 1 p.m., Saved by Grace Lutheran Church, 6341 S. Hawkins Way, 751-8424.
High Desert Chorale —6:30 to 8:30 p.m., chorale rehearsal, PVHS music room, new voices welcome, 751-0613.
Pahrump Valley Men’s Golf Association — meet/play, 9 a.m., Mountain Falls Golf Club, 727-8808 or 727-8809.
Hour of Power — from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 477 N. Blagg Road.
Bible study — 6 p.m., Freedom of Praise Ministries, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 401, Wheeler Springs Plaza, 253-1413.
Wednesday service — 5:30 p.m., Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372, 727-6767.
Bible Study — 6 p.m., It is Finished Ministries, Highway 160 and Homestead Road, 702-813-1490.
Good News Club — 2:45 to 4 p.m., Hafen Elementary multi-purpose room.
Children in Action — 6:30 p.m., for children in grades K-6, Shiloh Baptist Church, 3061 Heritage Dr. (1/2 block east of Homestead), 751-5495.
Bible study — 6:00 p.m., Children in Action, 6:00 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 2780 Homestead Road, Suite 201, 751-5495.
Fiber Artists and Quilters, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Bob Ruud Community Center, 751-4707.
Beginning computer class — 1 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.
Knit Wits — 1 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.
A Course in Miracles — 7 p.m., Spiritual Endeavors, 420 China St.
Mommies Oasis Ministries — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road, 513-2628.
Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m., 1321 S. Highway 160, Suite 10. 513-5203 for more info.
Thursday
Playgroup — 1 p.m., Family to Family Connection, 160 S. Emery St., 751-5898.
Lightsource Youth Group — 6 p.m., Teen Care, 41 N. Highway 160, Suite 7.
Pahrump Valley Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., China Wok party room.
New Youth Group – ages 8-12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., New Hope Fellowship (in the back), 781 West St. 751-1867.
Kiwanis Club — 6:30 p.m., at the Best Western RV Park clubhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160, 775-410-2872 for information.
High Desert Bead n Fiber Artists — 10:30 a.m. Call 751-8896 for more information and location.
Pahrump Peggers, ACC Grassroots Cribbage Club — noon, Draft Picks, 1101 S. Highway 160, 209-4444.
Shadow Mountain Quilters — 9 a.m., Bob Ruud Community Center, 751-4944.
Youth night — 7-8:15 p.m., Central Valley Baptist Church, ages 12-18 welcome, 3170 S. Blagg Road, 910-9995.
Good News Club — 3:15 to 4:30 p.m., Floyd Elementary multi-purpose room.
Pahrump Valley Square Dancers — 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1300 Highway 372, all adults welcome, no experience necessary. For more information call 702-403-2146.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 22 — 7 p.m., VFW on Homestead Road.
Pahrump Senior Center — 2 p.m., 1370 W. Basin Road. Stroke support meeting.
Caregiver support group — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Road.
Better Breathers Club – 10:00 a.m., Desert View Hospital Conference Room, 360 S. Lola Lane, 751-7507.
Toastmasters — 7 p.m., Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Road, 727-8361 or 751-1480.
Friday
VFW donation dinner — 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 10054, Homestead Road, $6. Open to the public.
TOPS NV Chapter 151 — weigh-in, 7 - 8 a.m., meeting, 8 – 9 a.m.; Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin, 751-8532.
Growing Disciples — young ladies, 4 p.m., 209-4405; young men, 4 p.m., 702-336-9469.
Bible study — 9 a.m., Salvation Army Worship Center, 721 Buol Road. Open to everyone.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church — movie, 7 p.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 513-6419.
Saturday
Men’s Bible study — 7 a.m., Pahrump Community Church Fellowship Hall.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 9 a.m., Sabbath School; 10:30 a.m., Worship Service; 477 N. Blagg Road, 727-6655.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church — services at 5 p.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 727-4096.
Pahrump Aglow — 9:30 a.m., 750 S. Big 5 Road, 727-5181.
VFW and Auxiliary meeting — 1 p.m., Post 10054, Homestead Road.
Reiki healing — 10 a.m.-noon, Universal Wisdom Church and Center, 1230 S. Loop Road, Suite 2, 727-0999.
Nye Gold Seekers — Membership meeting, (non-members can attend first meeting to learn about the organization), 2 p.m., Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 Basin Ave., 513-8089.
Pahrump Anime Club — 1 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.
Writer’s Circle – 10 a.m., Draft Picks, 1101 S. Highway 160.
Sunday
VFW breakfast — 8-11 a.m., VFW Post 10054, Homestead Road, $6, $7 or $8 donation according to menu choice. Open to the public.
One Destination Missionary Church, Sunday School, 9:30 a.m., Worship Service, 11:00 a.m., 900 Jackrabbit, (old J.G. Johnson Elementary). Call 808-351-4369 or Pastor Washington at 702-752-3833.
Pahrump Community Church — Worship services at 8 and 10:45 a.m., Sunday school for all 9:30 a.m.; Intercessory prayer, 6:30 p.m., 1061 E. Wilson Road. Call 727-5384.
St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church — Worship service at 10:30 a.m., 537-1115 for more information.
Sunday services — Sunday school, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m., Church of the Harvest, 1670 W. Vondell St., 751-2011.
Sunday school — 9:30 a.m., Heritage Bible Church, 3061 E. Heritage Drive (at the white cross on Homestead Road and Heritage Drive).
Worship service — 10:30 a.m., Heritage Bible Church, 3061 E. Heritage Drive (at the white cross on Homestead Road and Heritage Drive).
Sunday services — Sunday school, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m.; fellowship following services, Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church.
Trinity Assembly of God – Services, 9 and 10:45 a.m.; Adult Sunday School, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; Children’s Ministries, 10:30 a.m., 750 Big 5 Road.
Sunday services — Pastor’s Bible Study 9:45 a.m., traditional service, 11 a.m., children’s Sunday school, 11:30 a.m.; contemporary service, 6 p.m., Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, 910-9995.
Salvation Army Church — Worship services at 11 a.m., (followed by Sunday soup), Sunday school for all at 9:45 a.m., 721 Buol Road.
AWANA Youth Group — 6-7:30 p.m., youth ages 4 through eighth grade, Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite Ave., bus service available, 751-1417.
The Way Baptist Fellowship Sunday services — 9:30 and 11 a.m., 1620 Charleston Park, 727-5242.
Sunday service — 10 a.m., Universal Wisdom Church and Center, 1230 S. Loop Road, Suite 2, 727-0999.
Covenant Lighthouse Church — Sunday service, 9:30 a.m., 2331-A Blosser Ranch Road, 751-6906.
Sunday Service — 9:30 a.m., New Hope Fellowship, 781 West St., Coffee and Fellowship, 9:00 to 9:30, 751-1867.
Healing Room — New Hope Fellowship, appointment needed, call 751-1867.
Sunday service — Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 9:30 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 727-4098.
Sunday school — Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 8:30 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 727-4098.
Sunday services — Saved by Grace Lutheran Church, Traditional Service, 9 a.m.; Praise Service, 11 a.m.; Sunday School for kids, elementary – high school, 10 a.m.; 6341 S. Hawkins Way, 751-8424.
Sunday Services — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Freedom of Praise Ministries, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 401, Wheeler Springs Plaza, 253-1413.
Services and Bible study — Pastor’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School Service (all ages) 9:45 a.m.; morning service, 11 a.m.; evening service, 6 p.m.; First Southern Baptist Church, 741 E. Fehrs Way, 727-3694.
Science of the Mind study group — 10:30 a.m., Haven Selah, 1680 N. Blagg Road, 727-8633.
Sunday services — 10 a.m., Truth in Life Chapel, 720 Buol Road, Pastor Tony Falcone.
Second Missionary Baptist Church — 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11:15 a.m., worship service, 3651 Homestead Road, 537-1587.
Shiloh Baptist Church — Sunday School, 9:45 a.m., Sunday Worship, 11 a.m., 2780 Homestead Road, Suite 201, 751-5495.
Trick Trucks Club of Pahrump — 3 p.m., Pahrump Muffler Shop, Carberry Lane and Money Street.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church — 4 p.m. mass, on California Highway 127, Shoshone, Calif.
Alzheimer’s caregiver and loved ones support group — 3 p.m., Pahrump Community Church basement, Gene at 513-6418.
Monday
Adult Bible Study — 7 p.m., The Way Baptist Fellowship, 1620 Charleston Park, 727-5242.
Review of books in the Bible — 6 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 3651 Homestead Road, 702-379-8255.
Good News Club — 3:15 to 4:30 p.m., Manse Elementary multi-purpose room.
Women of the Moose — 7 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, 1100 Second St., 727-6465.
Tuesday
Boy Scouts — Troop 748, 6:30 p.m., VFW on Homestead Road.
Women’s evening Bible study — 6:30 p.m., Pahrump Community Church, Earl Hatfield room.
High Desert Bead n Fiber Artists — 10:30 a.m. Call 751-8896 for more information and location.
Women’s Bible Study — 6 p.m., It is Finished Ministries, Highway 160 and Homestead Road, 702-813-1490.
Prayer meeting – 1 p.m., Saved by Grace Lutheran Church, 6341 S. Hawkins Way, 751-8424.
Le Tip — 7 a.m., Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, contact Debra Strickland at 209-5405.
Good News Club — 3:15 to 4:30 p.m., J.G. Johnson mod 15.
Genealogy computer class — 2 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.
Shakespeare Round Table — 2 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.
Second Missionary Baptist Church — Prayer and testimony meeting, 5:30 p.m., Bible study, 6:00 p.m., 3651 Homestead Road, 537-1587.
Pahrump Lions — 6:30 p.m. Call 727-9016 for meeting location.
Pioneer Homemakers of Pahrump Valley — 10 a.m., Cooperative Extension Service Office.
DAV Chapter 15 and DAVA (Auxiliary)— 5:30 p.m., NyECC Coalition Facility (Manse Center), 1020 E. Wilson Road, 751-9033.
Retired Military Group — 9 a.m., Mountain View Casino.
Creekside Hospice – Veterans’ grief support group, 4:00 p.m., call 727-7000 for information.
Pahrump Valley Woodworkers Guild — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., different locations, 727-8495 or 537-2175 or go to www.pahrumpvalleywoodworkersguild.com for meeting information.
Favorite Author book club — 1:30 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.
Disabled American Veterans — 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2280 W. Basin Ave.