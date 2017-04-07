Divas on a Dime: Irresistible cookie with only 5 ingredients

The Springtime holidays are practically here and that makes me happy! Here’s an easy, gluten-free cookie recipe that’s perfect to celebrate Spring, Easter and Passover. Or any day for that matter.

We’re making macaroons, a coconut lover’s dream! If you don’t like coconut, this isn’t the cookie for you. I’ll catch you next week.

Usually, I see these crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside macaroons while I’m drooling on the glass counters at fancy bakeries.

They look so pretty you’d think they’d be hard to make. But you’ll love how easy and inexpensive it is to make them yourself.

I made two examples with this versatile recipe; bird’s nests for Spring parties or Easter and chocolate dipped for Passover or anytime because … chocolate.

If you’re making these for Passover be sure to check your ingredients, specifically the vanilla which is sometimes made with grain alcohol.

Easy Coconut Macaroons

Yield: 14 to 18 cookies Prep Time: 10 minutes Bake Time: 25-30 minutes

What You’ll Need:

14 ounces sweetened shredded coconut

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 egg whites, at room temperature

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Optional – ½ cup chocolate chips for dipping

Here’s How:

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, mix the coconut, condensed milk, and vanilla. In another bowl, whip egg whites and salt with your stand mixer or hand mixer on high speed until they form firm peaks.

Gently fold the egg whites into the coconut mixture with a wooden spoon. Bake immediately before the egg whites deflate and get liquid-y. That’s a word now.

Drop mounds of batter onto your prepared sheet pans using either an ice cream scoop, or two spoons. Shape them with moist hands to prevent sticking. There is no bad shape for a macaroon. If you’re making nests press your thumb or a wine cork into each cookie to make an indent.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown. Cool and serve.

To dip and drizzle with chocolate, melt chips in the microwave. Dip the cookie as desired.

Sometimes the egg white can puddle around the cookie while baking. Simply cut around it and eat the delicious scraps when no one is looking.

For extra fun – Add a half cup finely chopped nuts, I’m partial to macadamias but pecans and almonds are spectacular.

Toast the coconut first for golden crunchy macaroons. Shape like bird’s nests but fill the indent with jam, chocolate or Nutella.

To make larger or smaller macaroons, don’t change the recipe but adjust the baking time to match (longer for big macaroons; shorter for small macaroons).

I love to dip tiny ones completely in chocolate for little pop-in-your-mouth goodness.

This recipe makes ridiculously good pie crust! Just spread it in your pie pan or spring pan and bake until golden. Use it for chocolate or coconut cream pies.

If you’ve never made macaroons before, I hope you’ll give them a try. Then you can be hopelessly addicted to this delectable treat, too.

Frugal Festivity contributed by Patti Diamond from Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Website and blog - www.divasonadime.com Join us on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom.