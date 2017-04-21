Free private well owner workshop available in Nye County

The Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) is hosting a free well owner workshops in Pahrump on April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bob Rudd Community Center (150 N. Highway 160, organizers announced.

It is available for all private well owners, including well owners in Nye County.

The workshop will educate well owners on understanding the importance of water quality, understanding the well’s geology and aquifer, and well and septic system operation and maintenance. There also will be free water quality nitrate testing at the event. The workshop will be hosted by RCAC’s Individual Well Program geologist, Thi Pham and Karen McBride, RCAC rural development specialist.

Workshop registration is limited. Register today and join RCAC to learn more about your private well and septic system.

For more information or to register for the workshop, please visit https://www.events.rcac.org/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=1040.

For any questions about registration, please contact Mark Wiseman at mwiseman@rcac.org