Inaugural pro-life event scheduled for Saturday

A pro-life rally kicks off at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 781 Gamebird Road on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the UNLV chapter of Students for Life.

Church director of religious education Maria Gonzalez said the event will include video presentations and information related to the pro-life movement.

She noted that the event will allow people to learn more about abortion, the pro-life movement, through a series of workshops, presentations and a screening of the short pro-life film “180.”

Attendees under 18 will require a parental permission form.

“This is not necessarily religious-based, but it’s for everybody who is interested in learning more about the pro-life movement,” she said. “Everybody is welcome because it’s a non-denominational program. There will be a couple of video presentations and afterward, there will be time for discussions and questions.”

Gonzalez, a lifetime pro-lifer, said the event will be a first for the Pahrump community.

“I have always been pro-life,” she said. “I’m not exactly certain how many pro-life supporters we have here in Pahrump, but I think we will all learn more about that on Saturday. This is the first time our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church has put on such a program. We are going to see how Saturday turns out in order to determine whether we will make this an annual event. Plus, our youth group wants to get informed and help out with this event.”

Additionally, Gonzalez said the pro-life movement believes in the dignity of life for all human beings.

“We also believe that life begins at conception,” she said. “We believe that once we begin respecting life, everything falls into place after that. We don’t force anything on anyone’s minds. We also want to help teenagers and others if they have questions when they become pregnant. This is a pro-life event that is sponsored by Clare Finley, co-president of UNLV’s Students for Life.”

Saturday’s free event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lunch and coffee will be served.

