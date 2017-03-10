Inspirations Senior Living facility celebrates one year of new management

There was a party-like atmosphere on Friday at the Inspirations Senior Living facility, as they observed their one-year anniversary under new management.

Last year, the facility was purchased by Grace Management, of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Feb. 16.

Inspirations Executive Director Jessica Blossom said the event served to recognize the achievements of Grace Management following last year’s purchase.

Inspirations opened its doors in March of 2012.

“Their success over the past year initiated a lot of improvements here,” she said. “We have really been focusing on getting out in the community and being more active for our seniors.”

At present, there are numerous amenities for guests living at the facility, including scheduled transportation, a beauty salon and library.

A movie theater, fitness center and a full slate of activities are also provided for residents, Blossom said.

Daily activities range from weekly field trips into the community to on-site performers and games to play, including plenty of bingo.

She also said that many activities at the facility are open to the public.

“We like to encourage people to come in and take part,” she said. “Lots of people, when they walk into a building like this, right away, they assume it’s a nursing home. That is not what we are at all. This is a place to come when you reach that point in your life where you don’t live this close to your loved ones anymore and you want a little more active environment.”

Inspirations, licensed for 78 beds, offers independent, assisted living and memory care.

Blossom said guests are offered both long and short-term stay options.

“The short term stays are three-day minimums which are called graceful stays,” she said. “We charge by the day and obviously it includes room and board, three meals a day, plus any care that they may need while here. We have an activity center and an outdoor patio area as well as a day room. Every Sunday we have a Sunday church service at 2 p.m. We also have Bible study on Mondays at 4 p.m.”

Grace Management is a subsidiary of Chicago Pacific Founders, a strategic health care investment fund focused exclusively on health care services.

Last year’s acquisition of Inspirations is the seventh for the company.

“We are thrilled to have found Inspirations Senior Living and entering the Pahrump market,” said John Rijos, Chicago Pacific Founders president and CEO. “We are committed to providing the highest quality of life possible to all of our residents.”

Blossom, meanwhile, noted that Inspirations routinely offers referrals to those who inquire.

“Because we are a non-medical community, we reach out into the Pahrump area and grab some of the other companies like Encompass Home Health, Infinity Hospice and Physicians Choice Home Health Care to come and provide that medical care so we know that our residents are receiving the best care possible. Even if you feel you are not a fit for Inspirations Senior Living, we try to help you out wherever we can, even if we need to refer you elsewhere.”

Inspirations Senior Living is located at 931 E. Honeysuckle St. The facility is online and has a Facebook site.

For additional information, call 775 751-2300.

