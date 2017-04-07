List: entertainment, cultural events in Pahrump area

Live Music
THURSDAY - SATURDAY
• Monte Nowland on the piano, 5 to 10 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.
• Lynn Peterson and the Phat Katz, Saturday nights, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
Karaoke
• Wednesday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., VFW, 4651 S. Homestead Road, 727-6072.
• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.
• Tuesday and Saturday, Rock Star Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
• Friday, 7 p.m., Saturdays 8 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.
• Thursday and Saturday 7 to midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, 2030 W. Bell Vista, 727-1100.
• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.
• Monday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Pat’s Courtyard Bar, 1700 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 727-6676.
• Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.
• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.
• Wednesday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Stage Stop Lounge and Casino, 100 W. Stagecoach Road at Blagg, 727-7300.
• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
• Thursday, 7 p.m., Karma’s Saloon, 2730 N. Blagg Road, 727-3820.
• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.
• Sunday, Monday, Thursday and every other Saturday with Batman, 7 p.m. to midnight; Tuesday and Wednesday with the Lovely Ivoree, starting at 7 p.m. Fridays with Kelli &Alicia, starting at 8 p.m.– JD’s Bar and Casino 2730 N. Blagg Road.
Ladies Night
• Thursday, Pat’s Courtyard Bar, 7 p.m. 1700 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 727-6676.
• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.
Art Exhibits
• Pahrump Community Library, in the Readers’ Nook, the works of Robyn Zaske.
• Pahrump Art Gallery at Chapter Two Bookstore, 14 local artists.
• Bank of America, “Landscapes.”
• Nye County Courthouse, desert landscapes, by local artists.
• Tecopa Art Gallery, showing the works of Mary King and Jim Gilliam, through March.
MISCELLANEOUS
Open Jam
• Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., open jam with Ear Candy, hosted by Mike Hickey and friends, Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.
Trivia with Russ
• Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., Pat’s Courtyard Bar, 1700 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 727-6676.
Bike &Burger Night
• Sundays, 5 p.m., Short Branch Saloon, Crystal, 775-372-1717.
Open Mic
• Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.