List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 2:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday — Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;

Wednesday — Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Cereal, breakfast sausage pizza, fresh fruit;

Friday — Cereal, chocolate chip French toast, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Nachos Supreme, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday — Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;

Friday — Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.