List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 2:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday — Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday — Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, breakfast sausage pizza, fresh fruit;
Friday — Cereal, chocolate chip French toast, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Nachos Supreme, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday — Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday — Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.