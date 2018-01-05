List: Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 8 – Jan. 12. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Potato corn chowder, grilled cheese sandwich, orange spinach salad, tropical fruit, soup;

Tuesday — Grilled chicken with bacon and cheese sandwich, fresh spinach/tomato/onion, coleslaw, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Beef taco, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, rice pudding, soup;

Thursday — Lemon pepper pork chop, garlic noodles with spinach, peas, soup;

Friday – Pizza, Caesar salad, peaches, northern bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.; Lions Club student speaker contest, 7-9 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (knitting and crocheting group) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 8 – Jan. 12:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll, green peas, whole grain brown rice, tossed salad, grapes;

Tuesday — Herb-crusted pork chops, baked potato, black bean salad, pears, whole wheat dinner roll;

Wednesday — BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, creamed corn, 7-grain bread, apricots;

Thursday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, pineapple;

Friday — Whole wheat pancakes with strawberries, scrambled eggs, banana, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 8 – Jan. 12:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday – Salisbury steak, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, chicken noodle soup;

Tuesday – Chicken enchilada, black beans, Mexicorn, pears, Tres Leches cake;

Wednesday – Baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, steamed sweet peas, peaches, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Pork chow mein, steamed rice, chopped spinach, whole wheat bread, sliced pineapple;

Friday – Scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, whole wheat banana muffin, hash browns, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.