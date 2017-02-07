Live classical music, tax help among upcoming library events

There are no shortage of activities coming to the Pahrump Community Library this month.

The library is hosting “Music in the Nook,” featuring Barbara Edwards and Patty Henderson on Friday Feb. 10, from noon to 12:45 p.m.

The free event is sponsored by the library where both musicians will perform classical romances on the violin and viola.

Library Director Susan Wonderly said the library is hosting its Free Family Fun Day later this month.

“This is where participants can create a butterfly mask and make a clothespin spoon butterfly from 11 a.m. to noon.”

Wonderly said library officials are also providing free tax preparation courtesy of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which began last Friday.

Volunteers will be on site again on Feb. 24, March 10 and March 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

Taxpayers can call 702-987-4625 for more information.

Members of the Pahrump Model Railroad Club will set up shop at the library from Feb. 16- 18.

The event is free to model train enthusiasts within the community.

The library also hosts monthly book and poetry readings, Italian language lessons and various craft events, including Pahrump’s Lego Club.

For those who enjoy the world of fiber arts, Pahrump’s Knit Wits meet each Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Additionally, The Pahrump Community Library Favorite Authors Book Club is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1:30 p.m., where book enthusiasts will examine and discuss the works of author C.J. Box.

The library also offers free computer instruction classes for novice computer users Wednesdays at 1 p.m., while the Genealogy Class meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

The class provides guidance and help by way of Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest.com is provided.

No signup is necessary, but those interested should call the library prior to attending to confirm the class time.

Events aside, Wonderly also spoke about an ongoing project which was recently completed at the library.

“We have replaced all of our old halogen lighting with LED’s,” she said. “We were just looking for ways on how we can improve the library and obviously save money at the same time. The halogen lighting requires much more energy than the new LED’s. It took about three days to complete the work, which required removing the old ballasts and rewiring it. They completed all of the work during library hours.”

Wonderly also said she and staff are expecting to save on energy bills as a result of the changeover, where upward of 28 halogen light fixtures were converted to light-emitting diodes.

“I think we will begin to see the savings when the energy bill comes in and we can compare it to the previous energy bills with the halogen bulbs,” she said. “I think it’s really exciting that we have the LED lighting, especially if you look at energy conservation.”

Future projects, Wonderly noted, include painting and new carpeting sometime next year.

The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East St.

For additional information call (775) 727-5930.