Nathan Adelson Hospice welcomes new nursing director, clinical manager

Pahrump’s Nathan Adelson Hospice is under new leadership.

Last month, Anne Patriche accepted the role of nursing director and clinical manager for the agency.

Patriche, who has been with the hospice for 13 years said she has served in numerous roles within the agency.

As a registered nurse for 23 years, she said she’s now pursuing a master’s degree this year at Western Governor’s University, after earning her bachelor’s degree years ago.

Patriche is originally from a rural community in northern Ohio farm country.

“As far as my background, I have worked in acute care hospitals as well as the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to Nevada when I started working with Nathan Adelson Hospice,” she said. “We moved to Pahrump last May from Henderson with our five dogs.”

Day-to-day operations within the agency, Patriche noted, appear to be going swimmingly at Nathan Adelson Hospice, both in Las Vegas and Pahrump.

She said at present, there is much growth she is focusing on in the community.

“We are working very closely with our medical community here and we are reaching out to the community to offer lots of exciting things coming this year,” she said. “Every Tuesday we have our grief support group meeting, facilitated by our chaplain, Richard Martin. The meetings are open to anyone in the community whether you have a family member under the care of Nathan Adelson Hospice or not. It’s an hour-long meeting every Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 at our office.”

Patriche said one of several annual events hosted by the hospice provided much-needed funding for the agency.

“We hosted the popular Festival of Trees last month,” she said. “I can’t tell you how excited I was to see the community response here in Pahrump. It was overwhelming and we have already been able to put some funds together that we raised to help families in need, where we provide various necessities. We also have our Light up a Life event, which is our special memorial service, followed by the Festival of Trees event.”

Additionally, Patriche said the agency is preparing for their annual Senior Resource Carnival coming up in April.

“It’s a very popular event we hold each year,” she said. “We will have many vendors on hand to provide information on the various senior-related services in the community.”

Patriche also wanted to impart her feelings about not just working in Pahrump, but also becoming a full-time resident.

“I would just like to tell the community that we are so pleased to be here and we are grateful for all of their support,” she said. “We are here for anyone who has questions about our services. I split my time between Las Vegas and Pahrump, but our team who provides care for patients here in Pahrump are local residents. We have people available 24 hours a day who are also local residents.”

