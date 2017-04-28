Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of May 1 – May 5:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, chocolate chip muffin, apricots;
Tuesday — French toast sticks, cereal, fresh fruit;
Wednesday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, apricots;
Thursday — Breakfast sausage pizza, cereal, fresh fruit;
Friday — Waffle sticks, cereal, applesauce.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday — Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Orange chicken, applesauce cup;
Friday — Hot dog, cutie pie apple, fresh fruit.