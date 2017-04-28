Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of May 1 – May 5:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, chocolate chip muffin, apricots;

Tuesday — French toast sticks, cereal, fresh fruit;

Wednesday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, apricots;

Thursday — Breakfast sausage pizza, cereal, fresh fruit;

Friday — Waffle sticks, cereal, applesauce.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday — Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Orange chicken, applesauce cup;

Friday — Hot dog, cutie pie apple, fresh fruit.