Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Dec. 4– Dec. 8:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, breakfast sausage pizza, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, chocolate chip French toast, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;
Wednesday – Rib patty sandwich, fresh fruit, cookie;
Thursday – Sloppy joe on a bun, fresh fruit;
Friday – Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.