Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Dec. 11– Dec. 15:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, blueberry or chocolate chip muffin, applesauce cup;
Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-grain bar, fruit cocktail;
Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;
Friday – Hamburger, peaches.