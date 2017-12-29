Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 1 – Jan. 6:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — HAPPY NEW YEAR – NO SCHOOL;
Tuesday — FAMILY DAY – NO SCHOOL;
Wednesday — Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cereal, waffle sticks, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – HAPPY NEW YEAR – NO SCHOOL;
Tuesday – FAMILY DAY – NO SCHOOL;
Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday – Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.