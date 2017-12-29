Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 1 – Jan. 6:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — HAPPY NEW YEAR – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday — FAMILY DAY – NO SCHOOL;

Wednesday — Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cereal, waffle sticks, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – HAPPY NEW YEAR – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday – FAMILY DAY – NO SCHOOL;

Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;

Friday – Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.