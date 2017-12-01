Nye County senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 4 – Dec. 8. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit cup, veggie soup;

Tuesday — Beef stew, noodles, garden salad, low-fat low-sodium dressing, biscuit with honey, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Ham steak, baked potatoes, Brussel sprouts, tropical fruit cup, split pea soup;

Thursday — Philly cheesesteak sandwich, carrots, salad, fruit;

Friday – BBQ chicken, potato salad, spinach, corn, 7-grain bread with apple butter, fresh fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice “Reminiscing Life”, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 10 a.m.-noon; haircuts, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.;

Friday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 4 – Dec. 8:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, lentil soup, peaches;

Tuesday — Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday — Baked pork chops with gravy, yams, green beans, pears, brownie;

Thursday — Lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll, green peas, whole grain brown rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes;

Friday — Egg ham and cheese bake, home fries, fresh apple, fresh banana, yogurt, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 4 – Dec. 8:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closed for lunch during the week of December 4 - 8 but will reopen as usual on Monday, Dec. 11. Check next Friday’s Pahrump Valley Times for the weekly menu.