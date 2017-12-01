Nye County senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Dec. 4 – Dec. 8. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit cup, veggie soup;
Tuesday — Beef stew, noodles, garden salad, low-fat low-sodium dressing, biscuit with honey, fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Ham steak, baked potatoes, Brussel sprouts, tropical fruit cup, split pea soup;
Thursday — Philly cheesesteak sandwich, carrots, salad, fruit;
Friday – BBQ chicken, potato salad, spinach, corn, 7-grain bread with apple butter, fresh fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; beading group, 1 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Infinity Hospice “Reminiscing Life”, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 10 a.m.-noon; haircuts, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.;
Friday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 4 – Dec. 8:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, steamed broccoli, lentil soup, peaches;
Tuesday — Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday — Baked pork chops with gravy, yams, green beans, pears, brownie;
Thursday — Lemon baked fish, whole wheat roll, green peas, whole grain brown rice, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, grapes;
Friday — Egg ham and cheese bake, home fries, fresh apple, fresh banana, yogurt, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Dec. 4 – Dec. 8:
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The Beatty Senior Center will be closed for lunch during the week of December 4 - 8 but will reopen as usual on Monday, Dec. 11. Check next Friday’s Pahrump Valley Times for the weekly menu.