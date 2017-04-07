Pahrump area: Senior News

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 10- April 14. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, cake, soup;

Tuesday — BBQ chicken, carrot salad, spinach and corn, 7-grain bread, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Low-sodium kielbasa, parsley potatoes, sauerkraut, applesauce, Northern bean soup;

Thursday — Beef patty w/whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, fruit, soup;

Friday – Turkey bacon wrap, asparagus, orange, cake, soup;

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Nathan Adelson Hospice Seminar, 10 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 10-April 14:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach, corn on the cob, 7-grain bread, fresh banana;

Tuesday — Meatloaf, mashed potato and gravy, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Wednesday — Spinach lasagna, garlic bread, split pea soup, mixed green salad, birthday cake;

Thursday — Honey glazed ham, mashed yams, Brussel sprouts, whole wheat roll, mixed green salad, apple crisp;

Friday — Western omelet, refried beans w/tortilla, low-sodium bacon, oatmeal, yogurt with fresh fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 10-April 14:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, peach butter, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday — Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, fresh fruit.