Pahrump area senior news

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 24 – April 28. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Herb-baked chicken, stuffing, broccoli, fruit, salad, pinto bean soup;

Tuesday — Beef taco, ranch-style beans, mexicorn, rice pudding, soup;

Wednesday – Roast turkey, yams/apples, green beans, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup;

Thursday — Chili with cheese, squash, salad, whole wheat roll, yogurt pie, soup;

Friday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, potatoes, Brussel sprouts, salad, fruit, black-eyed pea soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 24 – April 28:

Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Turkey chili, steamed peas and carrots, cornbread, peaches, chocolate pudding;

Tuesday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, baked acorn squash, colorful salad, whole wheat roll, strawberry/banana yogurt;

Wednesday — French dip sandwich, ranch beans, broccoli salad, tropical fruit cup;

Thursday — Herb-baked chicken, baked potato w/sour cream and chives, vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, fresh apple;

Friday — Scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, fresh fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 24 – April 28:

Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday — Spaghetti with meat sauce, baked acorn squash, colorful salad, whole wheat roll, strawberry/banana yogurt;

Thursday — BBQ chicken, roasted vegetables, broccoli salad, cracked wheat bread w/apricot butter, fruited gelatin dessert.