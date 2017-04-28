Pahrump area senior news

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 1 – May 5. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken parmesan, angel hair pasta, green beans, cookies, fruit, soup;
Tuesday — Ham steak, mixed veggies, au gratin potatoes, carrot salad, Jell-O with fruit, split pea soup;
Wednesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, spinach salad, whole wheat bread, muffin, soup;
Thursday — Beef stew, noodles, garden salad, biscuit w/honey, fruit cup, soup;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, zucchini/squash, whole wheat roll, pudding, fruit, black-eyed pea soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Desert View Hospital monthly celebration for May birthdays; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Old Men’s Club, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (crocheting/knitting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Friday — T.O.P.S. meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 1 – May 4:
Two percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — French bread pizza, broccoli salad, rainbow sherbet, oatmeal date bar, chicken noodle soup;
Tuesday — Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, three-bean salad, peaches, gingerbread;
Wednesday — Tahitian chicken, rice casserole, braised red cabbage, 7-grain bread, tangerine;
Thursday — Green chile enchiladas, refried beans, Mexi-corn, mandarin oranges, chips and salsa, brownie;
Friday — Mexican egg casserole w/tomatoes and green chiles, home fries, whole wheat toast, pineapple chunks, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 1 – May 5:
Two percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday — French bread pizza, broccoli salad, rainbow sherbet, oatmeal raisin cookie, pink lemonade, chicken noodle soup;
Wednesday – Chicken tenders, pinto beans, steak fries, steamed spinach, apricots;
Thursday — Beef patty on whole wheat bun, baked beans, tomato/lettuce/onion, cantaloupe chunks.