In Profile: John Shewalter

John Shewalter

Pet Food Depot

70 S. Highway 160, #108

775-537-6533

Age: 54

Years in business: “I have been in business for 10 years.”

First job: “I worked at a Denny’s busing tables. It is ironic that there is a Denny’s here next to our shop.”

Background: “I have been in the industry for about 30 years. I started off as a breeder, then trainer and from there went into boarding and retail. After being in this town for a short time, I decided to make this town my home. I love it here. I love the freedom and the environment this place has over California.”

Personal: “I like to build things. I have built cat scratchers because the ones they had on the market have not held up for me so I decided to build my own. They were of poor quality. I now sell them.

Business Climate: “I was five years at the Animal House location and am blessed to have the support of the community. No one is as fortunate as I am. I was able to turn my passion into a business and I will never leave.

