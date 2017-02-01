In Profile: Mike Colucci

Trish Rippie Realty

Age: 60

First job: “I opened a PIP printing shop at the age of 19.”

Years in business: “I have over 20 years of sales experience.”

Background: “I moved to Pahrump 15 years ago and I started selling water softeners. We opened a business called High Desert Water Systems. I sold cars so I worked on and off for Saitta Trudeau, somewhere around 12-15 years. Cindi and I were looking for homes and that’s when I realized I could do real estate with all my sales training, so I took some online classes while I was selling cars. Then I sold Trish Rippie a car and followed up on her and she said if I did that with homes I could sell a lot of homes. It has now been 14 months with her and I have sold 40 homes in that time. I think according to Zillow, I am one of the top producers in Pahrump.”

Personal: “I am a sports fanatic and I like to announce the Trojans games. I like all live sports and I also enjoy playing golf and tennis.”

Business climate: “The business has been great. I got into it because in real estate we all have the same inventory. I can sell any house in the valley that is for sale, regardless of who it is listed by.

