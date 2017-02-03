School Menu • Feb. 6-10

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Feb. 6 – Feb. 10:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, yogurt, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday — Breakfast bites, cereal, fresh fruit;

Wednesday — Cereal, nutrigrain bar, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Pancakes, cereal, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, cinnamon roll, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday – Rib patty sandwich, fresh fruit, cookie;

Thursday – Hamburger, peaches;

Friday – Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.