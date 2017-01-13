School Menu • Jan. 16-20

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 16 – Jan. 20:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day – NO SCHOOL;
Tuesday —- Blueberry muffin, cereal, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, nutrigrain bar, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Pancakes, cereal, fresh fruit;
Friday – Breakfast bites, cereal, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – NO SCHOOL;
Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday – Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken with rice, pears;
Friday – Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.