School Menu • Jan. 16-20

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 16 – Jan. 20:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday —- Blueberry muffin, cereal, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, nutrigrain bar, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Pancakes, cereal, fresh fruit;

Friday – Breakfast bites, cereal, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday – Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken with rice, pears;

Friday – Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.