School Menu, Jan. 23-27

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 23 – Jan. 27:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, blueberry muffin, applesauce cup;
Tuesday —- Breakfast burrito, cereal, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, string cheese, fruit cocktail;
Thursday — Pancake on a stick, cereal, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, nutrigrain bar, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;
Friday – Cheese pizza, fresh fruit.