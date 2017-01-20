School Menu, Jan. 23-27

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 23 – Jan. 27:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, blueberry muffin, applesauce cup;

Tuesday —- Breakfast burrito, cereal, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, string cheese, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Pancake on a stick, cereal, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, nutrigrain bar, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Corn dog, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Chalupa, refried beans, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Hamburger, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cheese pizza, fresh fruit.