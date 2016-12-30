School Menu • Jan. 3-6

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 2 – Jan. 6:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday —- Breakfast burrito, cereal, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, string cheese, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Pancake on a stick, cereal, fresh fruit;

Friday –Cereal, nutrigrain bar, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday – Beef enchilada, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken with rice, applesauce cup

Friday – Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.