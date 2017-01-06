School Menu • January 9-13

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 9 – Jan. 13:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pears;

Tuesday —- French toast sticks, cereal, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, chocolate chip muffin, apricots;

Thursday — Cheese quesadilla, cereal, fresh fruit;

Friday – Waffle sticks, cereal, applesauce.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday – Rib patty sandwich, fresh fruit, cookie;

Thursday – Hamburger, peaches;

Friday – Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.