School Menu • March 6-10

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of March 6 – March 10:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, blueberry muffin, applesauce cup;
Tuesday —- Breakfast burrito, cereal, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, string cheese, fruit cocktail;
Thursday — Pancake on a stick, cereal, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, nutrigrain bar, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Burrito, pineapple chunks;
Wednesday – Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Hamburger, peaches;
Friday – Pepperoni pizza, fresh fruit.