Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Nov. 27 – Dec. 1. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken Alfredo with noodles, asparagus, salad, fruit, lentil soup;

Tuesday — Beef stir-fry, white rice, beet salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges, soup;

Wednesday – Goulash with spinach noodles, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, ambrosia salad, soup;

Thursday — Chicken fajitas, ranch style beans, cauliflower, salad, mixed fruit, soup;

Friday – Potato bake, green beans, salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Club, 7 a.m.; Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 11 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Friday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Legal Shield Seminar, 10 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 27 – Dec. 1:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, ambrosia;

Tuesday — Beef taco with whole wheat tortilla, pinto beans, Mexicorn, orange rice pudding;

Wednesday — Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffin, peaches, yogurt;

Thursday — Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes and pan gravy, mixed veggies, salad, 7-grain bread, apricots;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage, yogurt, mixed fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Nov. 27 – Dec. 1:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday – Turkey chili, cornbread, ambrosia, mixed green salad;

Tuesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, herbed lima beans, applesauce;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, steamed spinach, fresh fruit in season, chocolate chip cookie;

Thursday — BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit and honey, fresh fruit salad, whole wheat roll.